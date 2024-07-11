Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $267.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $212.39 and a 12 month high of $268.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

