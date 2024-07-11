Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.43

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.43 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.70). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 284 ($3.64), with a volume of 692,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.43. The company has a market capitalization of £419.51 million, a PE ratio of 525.93 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,518.87). Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

