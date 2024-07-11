Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as high as $7.74. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 521,726 shares trading hands.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDMO

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $469.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 100.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $87,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock valued at $127,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 310,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 20.5% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 164,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.