B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $951.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million.
Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $62.30.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
