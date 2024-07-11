B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
