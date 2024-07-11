B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at CIBC

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

BTG opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.16%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.