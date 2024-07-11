Baidu Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 95,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average volume of 44,529 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after acquiring an additional 116,047 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in Baidu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,164,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,706,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Baidu by 6.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,022,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Baidu by 49.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,018,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,247,000 after acquiring an additional 338,110 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,017,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,107,000 after acquiring an additional 84,776 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. Baidu has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

