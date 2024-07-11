Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.20

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.20 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 399.20 ($5.11), with a volume of 1023546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392.40 ($5.03).

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,140.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 370.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 189,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.93), for a total value of £731,195.85 ($936,590.05). 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

