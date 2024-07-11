Bank of America Lowers Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $62.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

K stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.99.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $4,493,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,920,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,901,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,838,732 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco raised its stake in Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

