Bank of America Raises Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $42.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

