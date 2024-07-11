Barclays Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $51.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DINO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.83.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE DINO opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 39.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

