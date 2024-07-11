Barclays Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $376.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCA. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.06.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $315.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.68. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

