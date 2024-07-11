Barclays Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $313.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $319.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.40.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $272.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $200.18 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 42.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

