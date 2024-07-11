BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$43.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$59.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.