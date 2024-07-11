BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 4.5%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.47. 355,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,317,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

