Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $202.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Berry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $504.73 million, a PE ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Berry by 2,942.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Berry by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,528,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 882,441 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Berry by 36.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,323,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 356,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 1,407.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 355,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

