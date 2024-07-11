BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 7,604 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 185,702 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,876 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $3,127,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

OTTR opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.92. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

