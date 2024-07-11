BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,058 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

