BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 10,814 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

