BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5,377.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

DDS stock opened at $445.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.39 and a fifty-two week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 18th. The company reported $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.69 by $1.40. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

