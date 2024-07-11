BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 1,232 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $291,171,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after purchasing an additional 809,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $102.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.95 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

