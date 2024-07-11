BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 753 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $144.40 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

