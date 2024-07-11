BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 98,813 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98,813 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

