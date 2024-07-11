Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares traded.
Big Cypress Acquisition Trading Down 19.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.
Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile
Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Cypress Acquisition
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.