Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 12,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 326,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Binah Capital Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36.

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

