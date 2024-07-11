Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

