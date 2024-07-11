Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $124.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,267,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

