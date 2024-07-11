Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,048,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,375,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after acquiring an additional 58,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

