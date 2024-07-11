Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading Up 11.3%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 34,877,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 24,527,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.20.

About Bluejay Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.