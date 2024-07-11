Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
