Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given New $122.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.22. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

