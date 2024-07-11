Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $154.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $155.62 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

