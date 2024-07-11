Bradley L. Campbell Sells 6,100 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

FOLD opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.