Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Bruker by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Bruker by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

