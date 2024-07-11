BT Group (LON:BT.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.93

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.93 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 142.70 ($1.83). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 139.85 ($1.79), with a volume of 13,090,000 shares changing hands.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 53,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($90,750.74). In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £893,774.31 ($1,144,837.08). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($90,750.74). Corporate insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.