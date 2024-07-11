Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Cactus by 1,182.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

