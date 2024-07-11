Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 41,683 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGO. Comerica Bank increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

