Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $11.92. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 41,683 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
