Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 15th

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Monday, July 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 15th.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDI opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Calidi Biotherapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Calidi Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.

