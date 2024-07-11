Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Motorsport Games Stock Performance
Shares of MSGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorsport Games
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- It’ll Be Touch-and-Go for This Major Airline: Buy the Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.