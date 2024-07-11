Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.04. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

