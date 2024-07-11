Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$124.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$121.25.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$110.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.1603293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total value of C$6,783,869.55. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Also, Director Isabelle Courville sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.80, for a total value of C$498,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,305,989 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

