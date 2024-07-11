Cardinal Health, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.36. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.31 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

