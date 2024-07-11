Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

