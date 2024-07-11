CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CCTG) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 16th

CCSC Technology International’s (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 16th. CCSC Technology International had issued 1,375,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 18th. The total size of the offering was $5,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of CCSC Technology International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
CCSC Technology International Trading Up 1.9 %
CCSC Technology International stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. CCSC Technology International has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CCSC Technology International
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.