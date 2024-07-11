Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.10.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.63.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

