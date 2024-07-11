CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Shares Down 2.5%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. 103,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 311,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,479.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson acquired 20,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,479.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $80,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 564.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

