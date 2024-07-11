Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $184.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $193.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Celanese Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.66. Celanese has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

