CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.59 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,266,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

