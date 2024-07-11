Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,039 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.