Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $88,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

CLX stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.29. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

