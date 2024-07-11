Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $117,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

