Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.